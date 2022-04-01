JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on JOST Werke in a report on Friday, February 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on JOST Werke in a report on Monday.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

ETR:JST opened at €36.50 ($40.11) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.85 million and a PE ratio of 11.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JOST Werke has a 12 month low of €35.45 ($38.96) and a 12 month high of €57.80 ($63.52).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.