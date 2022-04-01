JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target to GBX 240

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 315 ($4.13) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.98.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.31.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NatWest Group by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 268,111 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NatWest Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

