JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $195.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $198.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.22.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $163.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.65. Middleby has a twelve month low of $158.29 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.36.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Middleby’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Middleby during the third quarter worth $2,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after buying an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $146,503,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 7,624.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 636,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,200,000 after buying an additional 627,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1,266.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after buying an additional 379,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

