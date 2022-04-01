JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecco Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.71.
AHEXY opened at $22.63 on Monday. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -226.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82.
Adecco Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
