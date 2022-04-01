JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $180.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $140.11 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.05 and a 200 day moving average of $164.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

