JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $135.29. 964,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,992,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.91 and its 200-day moving average is $156.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

