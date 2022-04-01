JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $100.00 Price Target for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.35.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $349.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after buying an additional 1,128,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after purchasing an additional 164,733 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

