Judges Scientific’s (JDG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of JDG opened at GBX 6,880 ($90.12) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £434.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12. Judges Scientific has a 12 month low of GBX 5,700 ($74.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,800 ($115.27). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,628.90.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

About Judges Scientific (Get Rating)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.