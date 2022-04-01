Judges Scientific’s (JDG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of JDG opened at GBX 6,880 ($90.12) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £434.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12. Judges Scientific has a 12 month low of GBX 5,700 ($74.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,800 ($115.27). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,628.90.
About Judges Scientific (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.