Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.70. 371,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,868. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $96,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

