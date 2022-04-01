Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 210 at UBS Group

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from GBX 255 ($3.34) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.62) to GBX 228 ($2.99) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

OTCMKTS:JFHHF opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.