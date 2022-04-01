K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KNT. BMO Capital Markets raised K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.86.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$9.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.12. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$9.44.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

