Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Northland Securities from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 189.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $8.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

