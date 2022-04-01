Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Northland Securities from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 189.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.
NASDAQ KALA opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $8.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.42.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.