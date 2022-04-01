KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KAR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.80.
KAR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.10. 67,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,235,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 857,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,038 shares in the last quarter.
About KAR Auction Services (Get Rating)
KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.
