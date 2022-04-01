Kellogg (NYSE:K) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

K has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.33.

K traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

