Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on K. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.