Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on K. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.
Shares of K opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
