Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $74,159,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Kellogg by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $63.48. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

