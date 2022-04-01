KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) will announce $2.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $20.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $26.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $49.17 million, with estimates ranging from $27.57 million to $70.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KemPharm in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 276,104 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMPH stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

