Kendall Capital Management Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

RCII traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. 9,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.00%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

