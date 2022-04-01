Kendall Capital Management Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Victory Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. 6,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,849. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

