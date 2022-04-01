Kendall Capital Management Increases Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. 50,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,005. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $33.46 and a one year high of $41.14.

