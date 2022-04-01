Kendall Capital Management Purchases 365 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,871,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,586,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,236,000 after purchasing an additional 434,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,791. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.76. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.44 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

