Kendall Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.93. 42,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 80.30%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

