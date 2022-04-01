Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 10,562 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.31.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

