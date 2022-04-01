Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,107 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $22.32.

