Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,519 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,053 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter worth $244,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Shares of AMX stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About América Móvil (Get Rating)

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.