Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 903 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,235 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,050,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NOV by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,246,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,008,000 after buying an additional 1,306,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NOV by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after buying an additional 1,244,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,968,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE NOV opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

