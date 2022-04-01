KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
KEY opened at $22.38 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.
About KeyCorp (Get Rating)
KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KeyCorp (KEY)
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.