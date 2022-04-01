KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 523,406 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY opened at $22.38 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

