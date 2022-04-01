KeyCorp to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 79.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 213,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 94,564 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 69.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 42,394 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 46.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.