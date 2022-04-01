Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB upgraded Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.50.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$31.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.09. The firm has a market cap of C$7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$25.41 and a 12-month high of C$35.75.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

