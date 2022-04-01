Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CFO David M. Kelly Sells 5,000 Shares

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KFRC opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.51. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kforce by 8.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kforce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 6.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Kforce by 4.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Kforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

