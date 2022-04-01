Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,411,500 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 4,252,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,528.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KCDMF remained flat at $$1.35 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.