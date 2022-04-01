Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,411,500 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 4,252,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,528.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KCDMF remained flat at $$1.35 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (Get Rating)
