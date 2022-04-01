Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Lowered to $121.00 at Barclays

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.
KMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.63.
NYSE:KMB traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.16. 1,815,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.
In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. City State Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
