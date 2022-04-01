Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) PT Raised to €18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.48) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KLPEF. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Klépierre from €20.40 ($22.42) to €18.60 ($20.44) in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Klépierre from €31.00 ($34.07) to €32.00 ($35.16) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.78) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded Klépierre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Klépierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klépierre currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.77.

OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $26.80 on Monday. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

