Kleros (PNK) Achieves Market Cap of $58.82 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Kleros has a market cap of $58.82 million and $706,683.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.0945 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002276 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009881 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.01 or 0.00237694 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 622,509,253 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

