Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company's stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.35.

NYSE:KNX traded down $2.90 on Thursday, reaching $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,265. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.57.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,741. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

