Knights Group (LON:KGH) Downgraded by Shore Capital to “Sell”

Shore Capital lowered shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Knights Group from GBX 410 ($5.37) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knights Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 454.17 ($5.95).
Shares of KGH stock opened at GBX 168.83 ($2.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 335.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 385.36. Knights Group has a 52-week low of GBX 142.19 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 472 ($6.18). The stock has a market cap of £141.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82.
In other Knights Group news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 11,144 shares of Knights Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.76), for a total transaction of £40,452.72 ($52,990.20).
About Knights Group (Get Rating)
Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.
