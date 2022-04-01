Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CFO John S. Anderson Sells 25,000 Shares

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $569,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KN opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Knowles by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Knowles by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

