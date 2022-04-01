Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) PT Lowered to €189.00 at Barclays

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €193.00 ($212.09) to €189.00 ($207.69) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDSMY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($182.42) to €155.00 ($170.33) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke DSM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €182.00 ($200.00) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €190.00 ($208.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.75.

RDSMY stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

