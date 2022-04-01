Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 752 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $137.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

