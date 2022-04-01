Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 186.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $357.38 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

