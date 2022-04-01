Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 376 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $622.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.33 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $313.27 and a one year high of $635.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

