Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $22.61 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33.

