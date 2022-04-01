Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth $7,642,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.8% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $55.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.62 million, a PE ratio of -93.47 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

