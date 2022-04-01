Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,264 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $25,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after acquiring an additional 98,641 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Lam Research by 4.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $539.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $605.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $466.06 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.04.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

