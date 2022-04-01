Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Update

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 411,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,914. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.07. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $94.56 and a 52 week high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 115.18%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

