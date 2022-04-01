Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 10.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 8.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LANC stock opened at $149.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.41.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

