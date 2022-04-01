Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LANC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $149.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LANC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

