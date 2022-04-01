Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Lands’ End stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.03. 1,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,337. The company has a market capitalization of $564.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $44.40.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,175,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,077,000 after purchasing an additional 297,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 573,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 53,408 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lands’ End by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

