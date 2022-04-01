Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $145.72

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $145.72 and last traded at $145.95, with a volume of 1423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

Get Landstar System alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth $1,603,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Landstar System by 13.9% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.