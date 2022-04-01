Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Sells $843,300.00 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) SVP Carol Walker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $843,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carol Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Carol Walker sold 1,536 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $76,769.28.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $334,166.24.

LNTH traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.36. 1,600,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $58.78.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Lantheus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

